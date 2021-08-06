Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the official notice for the State Engineering Service Exam 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts of Assistant Engineer (AE) from August 17 to September 15, 2021 on CGPSC’s official website psc.cg.gov.in.

The recruitment aims to fill up 83 vacancies.

Important Dates

Commencement of online application process: August 17

Last date to apply for the examination: September 15

The opening of application correction window: September 16 (12.00 noon)

Last date to make changes to the application form: September 20

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants must have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 30 years as on January 1, 2021. For candidates from Chhattisgarh, the upper age limit is 40 years.

Educational Qualification: The applicant should have done Civil/ Mechanics/ Electrical engineering from a recognised university.

Here’s the direct link to State Engineering Service Exam 2021 notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ST/OBC category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 300, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to other categories.

Selection Process:

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the examination, followed by interview round.

For more details, applicants are advised to visit the official website here.