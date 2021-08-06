Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Ministry of Home Affairs has released the admit card for skill test for the post of Head Constable (Ministerial). Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website ssbrectt.gov.in.

The SSB Head Constable (Ministerial) skill test will be held from August 17 to 28 at 25th BN SSB Ghitorni, Post - Arjungarh, New Delhi 110047.

The SSB had released the list of candidates who qualified in the 2018 Head Constable (Ministerial) written exam (Paper 1 and 2) in May. The written exam was held in January this year and a total of 469 candidates cleared it and are eligible for the skill test.

Steps to download SSB Head Constable skill test admit card:

Visit the official website ssbrectt.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link: CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR SKILL/TYPING TEST FOR THE POST OF HEAD CONSTABLE (MINISTERIAL)

Enter Registration ID, password and login The SSB Head Constable skill tets admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download SSB admit card.