Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the dates for various recruitment examination — CGLE 2019, Junior Engineer Exam, Multi Tasking Staff Exam, and Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination, 2019 today, August 6. Registered candidates can check the exam schedule on the official website ssc.nic.in.

The skill test for Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) 2019 will be conducted on September 15 and 16, whereas the JE Paper-II will be held on September 26. More details in the notification.

September/ October Exam Schedule Name of Examination Paper/ Stage Schedule of Examination Combined Graduate Level Examination-2019 Skill Test September 15 and 16

Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2020

Paper-II

September 26

Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2020 Paper-I October 5 to 20 Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination, 2019 Skill Test October 21 and 22

However, the schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, reads the official notice.

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the admit card for Combined Graduate Level Tier 1 exam 2020 (CGL Tier 1) on regional websites. Candidates who have registered for the examinations can check their application status and download their admit card from regional websites — Madhya Pradesh Region, Central Region and others.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted from August 13 to August 24, 2021, for more than 7000 vacancies.