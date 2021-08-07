The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the result of the JEE Main 2021 July session on its official website. The JEE Main session 3 was held from July 20 to 25 through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their results from JEE Main website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

As per NTA data, 7.09 lakhs candidates were registered for Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.) in this examination. The exam was conducted in 334 cities [including 12 cities outside India] in 915 centres. A total number of 707 Observers, 293 City-Coordinators, 19 Regional Coordinators, 06 Special Coordinators, and 02 National Coordinators were deployed at these centres to oversee the smooth and fair conduct of the examination.

Here’s JEE Main July 2021 topper list.

Seventeen candidates have received a 100 NTA Score in JEE Main July 2021 Exam. NTA has issued the list of State-wise, gender-wise and category-wise toppers and their scores in JEE Main 2021 Paper 1.

NTA scores are normalized scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative

performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session. The marks obtained are

converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees.

“After all four Sessions of JEE (Main)-2021 Examination, the ranks of the candidates will be released taking into consideration the best of the four NTA Scores in accordance with the policy already made,” NTA has said.

Here’s direct link to check JEE Main result 2021.

Meanwhile, NTA is set to conduct the JEE Main 2021 session 4 examinations on August 26, 27, 31 and September 1 and 2.

The candidates will be able to take admissions to various institutions including — Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and other Government Funded Technical Institutions (GFTIs) based on the JEE Mains result.

This year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, JEE Main is being conducted in multiple sessions — February, March, April and May.