The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has commenced the online application process for special recruitment to 1586 posts of Medical Officer (Assistant Surgeon) in Group A of Odisha Medical and Health Services Cadre under the Department of Health and Family Welfare. The recruitment is being conducted exclusively for SC and ST category candidates.

Interested and eligible candidates can register and pay the fee for the posts on the official website opsc.gov.in till August 21.

OPSC has uploaded the recruitment notification on its website that can be directly downloaded. Candidates are advised to read the advertisement in detail before applying.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 21-37 years as on January 1, 2021.

Educational qualification: An MBBS or equivalent from a recognised medical college. More details are in the official notification.

Selection procedure

OPSC will shortlist applicants on the basis of a written test only, to be held in Cuttack and Bhubaneshwar. The 3-hour exam shall consist of one paper containing 200 MCQs worth 200 marks.

Candidates need not pay any application fee for submitting the online form.

Steps to apply for OPSC MO recruitment 2021: