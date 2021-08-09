Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will declare the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) 2021 result today at 3.30 PM. Students who have appeared for the examinations can check their results from the official websites — sslc.karnataka.gov.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in.

Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh will announce the SSLC result today for more than 8 lakh students.

The examination was conducted on July 19 for core subjects — Mathematics, Social Science, and Science and July 22 for language subject. The paper was consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and the students had to mark the right answers on the Optical Mark Reading (OMR) sheet.

This year, 876581 students were registered to take the test at approximately 73,066 exam centres. Of total, around 99.6% candidates appeared on the day of the examination. Karnataka is one of the few states which held the regular offline examinations amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the board had released the Karnataka SSLC 2021 answer key on July 23.

Candidates are advised to to keep a check on KSEEB’s official website kseeb.kar.nic.in for new updates.