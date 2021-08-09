Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has released the admit card for the Uttar Pradesh Postgraduate Teacher (UP PGT) recruitment exam 2021. Registered candidates set to appear for the examination can download their admit cards from the official website upsessb.org.

The exams are scheduled to be conducted on August 17 and 18.

The applicants are advised to follow all the instructions mentioned on their admit card. In case a candidate faces any difficulty in downloading the admit card, they may contact the control room on 0532-2466851 or 8468007598, reads the official notice.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 2,595 posts of PGT. The board had notified a total of 15,198 TGT and PGT posts, of which 12,603 posts were for TGT and 2,595 posts for PGT.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, the board had notified 13 posts of PGT home science which received 13,175 applications (1013 for each post).

For 99 posts of Maths teacher, a total of 29,759 applications were sent i.e., 301 for one post, whereas for PGT sociology’s 78 posts and agriculture’s 38 posts, 37,359 (479 for one post) and 9,176 (241 for each post) applications were invited, respectively.