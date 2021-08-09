The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the online application window for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main session 4 exams. Aspirants will now be able to apply for the final phase of the exam at the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in till August 11 by 9.00 PM.

Candidates can pay the application fee till August 11 by 11.50 PM. The Session 4 examinations are scheduled to be conducted on August 26, 27, 31 and September 1, 2, 2021.

The admit card release dates shall be intimated later.

There will be no correction window available after the Application Form closes on 11 August 2021 Session - 4. Therefore, the applicants need to be extra careful while filling up the form.

“In view of the persistent demand from the student community and in their support, the National Testing Agency has decided to provide another opportunity to apply for/withdraw from JEE (Main) – 2021 Session – 4.

“The candidates who are interested to appear in Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and/or Paper 2B (B. Planning)

along with Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) may appear for JEE (Main) – 2021 Session - 4,” reads the official notice.

Here’s the direct link to official notice.

Steps to apply for JEE Main 2021 session 4

Visit NTA JEE Main website jeemain.nta.nic.in Apply for Online Registration using Email Id and Mobile No Fill in the Online Application Form and note down the system generated Application Number Upload scanned images of a recent photograph, signature, educational qualifications, category certificate, etc Make the online fee payment Download, save and print a copy of Confirmation Page of the Application Form for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for JEE Main 2021 session 4.

For more details, applicants are advised to visit the official website here.