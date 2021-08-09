The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) recruitment exam admit card. Registered candidates can check and download their admit card from the official website upsc.gov.in.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 5 from 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon. The candidates are required to appear one hour before the scheduled time.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in Click on “Rectt. Test: 421 Posts of Enforcement Officer - Accounts Officer, EPFO” under “What’s New” section Click on “Click Here” against 421 Posts of Enforcement Officer - Accounts Officer, EPFO Now click on e-Admit Card Link Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

UPSC is conducting the recruitment test for the post of 421 Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer at EPFO. Candidates who qualify the test will appear for the personality test/interview round.

The EPFO exam will be an objective-type test and all questions will carry equal marks. The duration of the test will be two hours. There will be negative marking for wrong answers.