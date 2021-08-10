The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Constable GD 2018 ranks of the candidates who were finally recommended for appointment. The shortlisted candidates can check and download their rank card from SSC’s official website ssc.nic.in.

“Candidates may check their individual Rank by using their Registration Number and Registered Password and by clicking on ‘Result / Marks Link’ on the candidate dashboard,” reads the official notice.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

The commission has already released the final result of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA & SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 on January 21 and 28.

As per the SSC GD 2018 result, a total of 111,056 candidates were recommended for the appointment, of which 16,128 were female and 94928 were male candidates.

Steps to check the rank card

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on ‘Uploading of Ranks of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA & SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018’ Read the notice carefully Key in your login details and submit Download the rank card and take a print

Here’s the direct link to download SSC GD 2018 rank card.

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the examination dates for MTS, CGLE, JE and Stenographer. The examinations will commence on September 15 with skill test for Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) 2019. More details in the notification.

Here’s the direct link to official notice.