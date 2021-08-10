The High Court of Gujarat will close the online application window for recruitment to the posts of Translator and Legal Assistant. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of

The direct recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 21 vacancies, of which 5 vacancies are for the post of Translator and 16 vacancies of Legal Assistant at the Gujarat High Court. Two separate recruitment advertisements have been released on the official website and candidates are advised to read them in detail.

Here’s Gujarat HC Translator recruitment 2021 official notification.

Here’s Gujarat HC Legal Assistant recruitment 2021 official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit:

Translator: 18-35 years as on July 15, 2021. Upper age limit relaxation applicable for candidates from reserved categories.

18-35 years as on July 15, 2021. Upper age limit relaxation applicable for candidates from reserved categories. Legal Assistant: 18-35 years as on July 15, 2021. Upper age limit relaxation is applicable for candidates from reserved categories.

Educational Qualification:

Translator: The applicants must hold a graduation degree. More details in the notification.

The applicants must hold a graduation degree. More details in the notification. Legal Assistant: Degree in Law from any University in India or any Institution recognized by the University Grants Commission. Candidates studying in the Fifth Year of a Five Year Law Course, can also apply and their final selection would be subject to their passing of the Fifth Year examination of LL.B., prior to their appointment. More details in the notice.

Application Fee

Candidates from SC/ST/PwD/EWS/Ex-­Servicemen applying for the post of Translator are required to pay the fees of Rs 350­ while those from other categories will have to pay Rs 700.

The application fee for the post of Legal Assistant is Rs 500.

Steps to apply for Gujarat HC recruitment

Visit the official website hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in Click on “Apply Now” under Job Application tab Now click on “Apply Now” against Translator/ Legal Assistant post Fill application form, upload documents, pay fee Submit form and take a printout

Here’s direct link to apply for Legal Assistant posts.

Here’s direct link to apply for Translator posts.