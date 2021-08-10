National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE) exam 2021. Registered candidates can download their admit card from the official website lnipe.nta.ac.in.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 14 in the computer based mode. The question paper will comprise Multiple Choice Questions.

“In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the details contained in the Admit Card, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-4075 9000 or write to NTA at lnipe@nta.ac.in,” reads the official notice.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Steps to download LNIPE 2021 admit card

Visit the official website lnipe.nta.ac.in Click on “Download Admit Card” under Useful Links tab Key in your application number, date of birth and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download LNIPE 2021 admit card.

About LNIPE

Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE), Gwalior was established by the Ministry of Education & Culture, Government of India in 1957. The main purpose of establishing this Institute was to upgrade the status of Physical Education by producing quality teachers and leaders through graduate and post-graduate courses.

LNIPE offers courses including Bachelor of Physical Education (B.P.Ed), Master of Physical Education (M.P.Ed), MA (Sports Management), MA (Sports Journalism), M.Sc (Sports Biomechanics), Sports Coaching, Fitness Management, Diploma in Sports Events Management (ODL), Post Graduate in Sports Journalism(ODL) and others.