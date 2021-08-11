Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has released the draft answer keys for the Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) recruitment exams. Candidates can download the answer key from board’s official website upsessb.org.

The UP TGT Biology exam under Advt 01/2016 was held on July 31 while the UP TGT exam for 12 subjects under Advt 01/2021 was conducted on August 7 and 8.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, on the answer key till August 13 at objection.upsessb.org by logging in using candidate roll number and mobile number. The procedure is available on the answer key notice.

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written examination and interview. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 12603 vacancies.

Steps to download UP TGT answer key:

Visit the official website upsessb.org On the homepage, click on the answer key link for the relevant exam The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download.

Here’s direct link to UP TGT answer key 2021.

Here’s direct lin k to UP TGT Biology answer key.