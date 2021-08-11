The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) has released the timetable for CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final exams for the December 2021 session. Students can check the CA exam schedule at the official website icai.org.

The CA exams will be held in dozens of Indian cities as well as eight overseas examination centres. Candidates will be allowed to opt for English / Hindi mediums for answering papers.

ICAI will commence the online application process for admission to CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final Exams from September 16 at the official website icaiexam.icai.org. Students can submit their form and pay the exam fee till September 30. The late fee for submission of exam application form after the deadline would be Rs 600.

Candidates who opted out of the CA July exams are eligible to appear in the December session.

Here’s ICAI CA December 2021 exam schedule.

CA Foundation course exam – Under NEW SCHEME:

December 13, 15, 17 and 19.

CA Intermediate (IPC) course exam – Under OLD SCHEME [only for opt-out students]

Group 1: December 6, 8, 10 and 12

Group 2: December 14, 16 and 18

Intermediate course exam – Under NEW SCHEME

Group 1: December 6, 8, 10 and 12

Group 2: December 14, 16, 18 and 20

Final course exam – Under OLD SCHEME [only for opt-out students]

Group 1: December 5, 7, 9 and 11

Group 2: December 13, 15, 17 and 19

Final course exam – Under NEW SCHEME

Group 1: December 5, 7, 9 and 11

Group 2: December 13, 15, 17 and 19

Candidates are advised to read the exam notice for more details.