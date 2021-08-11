Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Forest Ranger Officer 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply and pay the application fee on the official website ukpsc.gov.in till August 31.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 40 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 42 years as on July 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: The candidates should hold a bachelor degree in science/ bachelor of technology or BE degree. More details in the official notice.

Here’s the direct link to the notification.

Steps to apply for Forest Range Officer posts

Visit the official website ukpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “वन क्षेत्राधिकारी परीक्षा–2021 के संबंध में विज्ञप्ति, विज्ञापन एवं ऑनलाइन आवेदन” Now click on “ऑनलाइन आवेदन करने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें।” Upload the required documents, make payment and submit the application Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for FRO posts.

Application Fee

The candidates from Unreserved/ OBC/ EWS category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 150, whereas Rs 60 is applicable to candidates from SC/ ST category candidates.

Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary examination, Mains exam followed by the interview round.

The Preliminary examination will be conducted for the duration of 2 hours. The question paper will consist of objective type questions of General Studies and General Apptitude Test consist of 150 marks.