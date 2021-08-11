The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the admit card for the upcoming Sub-Inspector (Civil/IRBn) recruitment test 2021. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website appsc.gov.in.

Candidates who have qualified Physical Standard Test and Physical Efficiency Test for the post of SI which was held from March 31 to May 7 are eligible to appear for the recruitment test. In total, 8494 candidates have been allotted centres to appear for the test.

APPSC will conduct the SI (Civil/IRBn) recruitment test on August 22 (Sunday) at 11.00 AM. The Recruitment Test will be of MCQ (objective-type) on General Knowledge paper carrying 100 marks. The duration of the recruitment test will be 90 minutes. The exam centre and candidate allotment can is available on the portal.

Here’s APPSC SI exam centre list.

Steps to download APPSC SI admit card:

Visit official website appsc.gov.in Go to ‘Admit Card’ section under ‘Candidate’s Corner’ Click on the download link for SI (Civil/IRBn) Enter mobile number/email ID, password and captcha to login The admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

APPSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 120 posts of Sub-Inspector in Civil Police and 3 posts of SI in IBRn in the state Home Department. Following the PET/PST, candidates will appear in the recruitment test and combined competitive written exam. Shortlisted candidates will go through a medical test and appear for the viva-voce for final selection.