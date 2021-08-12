The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will today conclude the online registrations for the state Engineering Common Entrance Test- 2021 (AP ECET-2021) without late fee. Aspirants can check and download the notification from the official website sche.ap.gov.in.

The last date for submission of online applications with late fee of Rs 1000 is August 23. The application correction window will open from August 18 to 20.

The AP ECET 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on September 19 — from 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM. The admit card will be made available to download on the official website sche.ap.gov.in from September 9 onwards.

The result is expected to be released on October 1, 2021.

Candidates are advised to read the AP ECET 2021 information booklet and visit the website for more details on the entrance exam.

Here’s AP ECET 2021 Information Booklet.

Steps to apply for AP ECET 2021

Visit official website sche.ap.gov.in/ECET Go to ‘Online application’ and proceed with Step 1 Fee Payment Register and pay application fee Fill application form, upload documents and submit Download application and take a printout

Here’s direct link to apply for AP ECET 2021.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur (JNTUA) will conduct the AP ECET 2021 on September 19 for admission into 2nd-year lateral entry into Engineering/Pharmacy courses for the academic year 2021-22 in Andhra institutes. The exam will be held in two sessions: 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 3.00 PM to 06.00 PM.