Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will release the e-hall ticket today for the state Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test- 2021 (AP EAPCET-2021), earlier known as EAMCET. Registered candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website sche.ap.gov.in.

AP EAPCET 2021 will be conducted through a computer-based test by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada for entry into the first year of engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses offered for the academic year 2021-2022 in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

The entrance exam will be held from August 19 to 25 in two sessions: 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM.

The online registration for AP EAPCET 2021 was conducted in June and July.

Steps to download AP EAPCET hall ticket:

  1. Visit official website sche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET
  2. Click on the download hall ticket link (when available) under ‘Application’ section
  3. Login using credentials
  4. The AP EAMCET hall ticket will appear on screen
  5. Download and take a printout.