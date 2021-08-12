The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has announced the result of the 2020 Stenographer Assistant Sub-Inspector (SI) typing test. Candidates who took the test can check the merit list at the official website, bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSSC Steno ASI typing test was held on August 4 for successful candidates of written examination conducted in January. In total, 313 candidates have passed in stenography and typing test. The merit list contains the roll numbers of the qualified candidates.

The Document Verification (DV) of qualified candidates will be done on September 1, 2 and 3 during office hours at BPSSC Office, Patna. The candidates will be informed individually through SMS about their date of DV. Candidates shall appear personally on that date.

“They must bring original documents along with a set of photocopies of Date of Birth, Educational Qualification, Technical Qualification Certificate, Caste Certificate, Domicile, Non-Creamy Layer, EWS Certificate, Ward of Freedom Fighter, Disability Certificate, Employees of Bihar Government Certificate, etc. for verification. They should also bring their Admit Card & Photo Identification Card along with,” BPSSC said in its result notice.

Here’s Bihar Police 2020 Steno ASI typing test merit list.