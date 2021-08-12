The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the main written examination schedule for the post of Block Social Security Officer 2017. The exam is scheduled to be held on August 25 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM. The reporting time is 8.30 AM.

The exam will be held through Computer Based Requirement Examination (CBRE) mode at different centres in Bhubaneshwar.

Eligible candidates will be able to download their admit card from August 18 onwards. Candidates will have provide their login credentials including application number and date of birth.

“Protocol of Covid-19 like use of sanitizer, social distancing, wear 3 layer of mask must be adhered to during examination,” reads the official notice.

Steps to download BSSO schedule

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Notice Regarding Main Written examination of BSSO-2017” The schedule will get downloaded Check the schedule and take a print for future reference

Earlier in the month of January, the Commission had released the Prelims result. The Preliminary exam was conducted on November 24, 2019.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.