The Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has released the examination date and list of candidates shortlisted to appear for Traffic Inspector recruitment examination. Registered candidates can check the list on the Commission’s official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

The examination will be conducted on August 22 from 10.00 AM to 12 noon. The application are required to report at 9.00 to their respective examination venue.

A total of 35,053 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the written exam. As per the notification released earlier this month, the recruitment drive aims to fill up 6 vacancies.

Steps to download candidates’ list

Visit the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Notifications” tab Click on “List of Roll Number for the post of Traffic Inspector Post Code-819 (New)“ under Latest Notification tab The list of candidates will appear on screen Check and download the list Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to the list of candidates.

The candidates appearing for the exam should have passed 10+2 from a recognized Board of School Education/ University. The Minimum age limit is 18 years and maximum age limit is 45 years as on January 1, 2020.

“Any candidate(s) who does not fulfill essential qualifications of the post and other eligibility criteria of age etc. and even if, Roll Number for them have also been generated through online software, such candidate(s) need not to appear in the written test; failing which whole responsibility will lie upon him/her and their candidature will be liable for rejection during the further selection process,” reads the official notice.