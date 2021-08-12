The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the e-hall ticket for the state Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test- 2021 (AP EAPCET-2021), earlier known as EAMCET. Registered candidates for the Engineering and Pharmacy exam will be able to download their admit cards from the official website sche.ap.gov.in.

AP EAPCET 2021 will be conducted through a computer-based test by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada for entry into the first year of engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses offered for the academic year 2021-2022 in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

The AP EAPCET (Engineering) will be held from August 19 to 25 in two sessions: 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM. The hall tickets for the Agriculture exams will be live to download from August 25. Agriculture and Pharmacy exams will be held on September 3, 6 and 7 in the same two sessions.

Steps to download AP EAPCET hall ticket:

Visit official website sche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET Click on ‘Download Engineering & Pharmacy Hall Tickets’ flashing on homepage Enter registration/mobile number, qualifying exam hall ticket number and date of birth and proceed The AP EAMCET hall ticket will appear on the screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download AP EAPCET hall ticket 2021.

Candidates can take a mock test for the AP EAPCET 2021 on the official website. The mock test is designed for candidates to better understand the exam pattern and flow and also to practice for the real test. The total duration of the examination is 180 minutes.