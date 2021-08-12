The Punjab Police recruitment board has released the admit card for Sub-Inspector recruitment examination 2021. Registered candidates can download their respective admit cards from the official website punjabpolice.gov.in using their login details.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 17 at different exam venues, reports Times of India.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 560 vacancies of SI in 4 cadres of Punjab Police. The pay for the post of Sub-Inspector has been fixed at Rs 35,400 (minimum pay admissible) at Level 6 of 7th CPC/Pay Matrix.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website punjabpolice.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitment” tab Now click on “LINK FOR ONLINE APPLICATION AND RELATED INFORMATION” under “RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF SUB-INSPECTOR” Log in using application number/ Login ID and password Click on Sub inspector tab, Edit/ View button and then admit card Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

Selection Procedure

The selection process shall be a two-stage process. Punjab Police will recruit candidates based on the Computer Based Test (CBT) followed by document scrutiny, Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test (PST). The online exam will consist of two papers to be held between August 17 to 31 tentatively.