The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued a new calendar for exams to be held in the months of September, October and December of 2021. The BPSC exam calendar can be checked at the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The Bihar 67th Combined Competitive Prelim Examination (CCE) 2021 will be held on December 12. The official notification for the exam is yet to be released.

On September 18 and 19, BPSC will conduct the Motor Vehicle Inspector (Preliminary) Competitive Examination 2020.

The BPSC Assistant Professor exam 2020 for Civil Engineering, Computer Science & Engg and Electrical & Electronics Engg will all be held on September 21.

Moreover, the BPSC CDPO exam will be held on October 31. The exam will be held for recruitment to 55 vacancies of Child Development Project Officer in the state Social Welfare Department.

Here’s BPSC exam calendar 2021.