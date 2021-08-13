Mumbai University has started the admission process for postgraduate courses 2021-22. Interested candidates can register on University’s official website uom-admissions.mu.ac.in till August 26 (5.00 PM).

The lecture for postgraduate courses are likely to start from September 15.

Important Dates

Commencement of application process: August 12

Last date to apply for PG course: August 26

Online verification of documents by department: August 26 to August 30 (11.00)

Display of provisional merit list: August 30 (6.00 PM)

Release of final merit list: September 2

Online payment of the fee: September 3 to 7

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for PG courses

Visit the official website uom-admissions.mu.ac.in Please input your Email ID and Mobile Number to get OTP Key in the OTP and verify Now fill up required details, upload the documents, and submit Take a print of the form for future reference

All of the departments will review the applications and will display the provisional merit list. Student can raise grievance if any mistakes are there related to only their details. The department will reply for the grievance which the student can see in my applied programmes tab.

Final merit list will be display and after that if the student’s name is in the list they will see the admission payment button where they can select the payment type option and proceed for payment of admission.

Applicants can check more details in the notice here.

Meanwhile, Mumbai University’s UG courses admission process is underway. The registration will conclude tomorrow i.e., August 14.

Fore more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.