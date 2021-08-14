The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Undergraduates (NEET UG 2021) application correction window will close today, August 14. Registered candidates can make changes to their submitted applications by logging in to the portal at neet.nta.nic.in by 2.00 PM.

Earlier, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had extended the application deadline for NEET UG 2021 to August 10 which earlier was August 6.

Here’s the direct link to the official notice.

The NEET UG 2021 will be conducted on September 12, 2021, from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM across the country following coronavirus protocols. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on August 1.

Steps to make corrections to the form

Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Correction Registration Form” Key in your login credentials Read the information and proceed Make changes and submit

Here’s the direct link to correction window.

The entrance exam will be held in 11 languages, including Hindi and English through Pen and Paper mode. The cities of the exam have been increased from 155 to 198 in order to ensure social distancing norms. The number of examination centres will also be increased from the 3862 centres used in 2020.

The NEET UG 2021 is being held for admissions to medical courses like MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS. The official website of NEET UG 2021 is - neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates are advised to keep a track of updates for the exam on the website.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.