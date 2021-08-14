Madras University has announced the UG/ PG/ Professional degree exam result 2021 on Friday, August 13. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download their result from University’s official website unom.ac.in.

The UNOM exams were conducted in the months of June and July through online mode in two sessions — 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. The examinations were conducted for the candidates registered for April 2021 exams and Supplementary exams for April 2020.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website unom.ac.in On the homepage, click on “Announcement” tab Now click on “UG / PG/ Professional Degree Examination Results - April 2021” Key in your registration number and security pin Submit and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the result.

The result was released on Friday evening, however, due to heavy traffic on University’s website candidates were not able to access their result.

