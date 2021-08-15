The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the official notification for the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Entrance Test - 2021. The online application process has begun and will continue till September 6 at the official website bhuet.nta.nic.in.

NTA will conduct the BHU Entrance Test 2021 in a computer-based test for admission to the Under-Graduate (UET) and Post-Graduate (PET) Programmes for the academic session 2021-22. The dates of the exam will be announced later.

Candidates who desire to appear in BHU Entrance Test-2021 can access the details of Course Code, Eligibility Criteria, Course Structure etc. available on the Information Bulletin.

Here’s NTA official notification for BHU Entrance Test 2021.

Application fee

The application fee for the BHU entrance exam is Rs 600 for General (UR)/OBC NCL/EWS and Rs 300 for SC/ST/PwD/Transgender. The online fee payment must be done by September 7.

BHU entrance test 2021 Information Bulletin:

BHE-UET 2021 for UG programmes.

BHU-PET 2021 for PG programmes.

Steps to register for BHU entrance test 2021

Visit the official website bhuet.nta.nic.in Click on registration link for BHU-UET/PET Register and login to fill the application form Select the course, fill the online application, upload documents Pay the application fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for BHU-UET 2021.

Here’s the direct link to apply for BHU-PET 2021.