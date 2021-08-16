The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the online application process for the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) Entrance Test – 2021. The examination will be conducted for admissions to the Under-Graduate (UG) and Post-Graduate (PG) Programmes for the academic session 2021-22.

Interested and eligible candidates can register on the official website bbauet.nta.nic.in till September 6, 2021. The last date of successful fee transaction is September 7.

Here’s the direct link to the official notice.

The application correction window will open on September 8 and close on September 12.

Candidates who desire to appear in BBAU Entrance Test-2021 may check the details of Course Code, Eligibility Criteria, Course Structure etc. from the Information Bulletin available on the official website.

Here’s BBAU UG Information Bulletin.

Here’s BBAU PG Information Bulletin.

Application Fee

The applicants from General(UR)/OBC NCL/EWS category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/PwD category along with Transgender and Women candidates.

Steps to apply for BBAU UG/ PG courses

Visit the official website bbauet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Registration for BBAU (UET)-2021” or “Registration for BBAU (PET)-2021” Register using your Email ID and Mobile No Login to fill the application form Upload the required documents, pay the application fee and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for BBAU UG courses.

Here’s direct link to apply for BBAU PG courses.

Candidates who are appearing in the final examination of the qualifying degree/ certificate are also eligible to apply.

The entrance exam will be conducted in online mode (CBT). The paper will consist of objective type multiple choice questions. The exam dates shall be intimated on the official website soon.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.