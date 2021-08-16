Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board has started the online application process for the BCECE 2021 entrance examination. Interested candidates can apply on the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

The last date to register for the examination and pay the application fee is September 5 and 7, respectively. The board will open the application correction window from September 9 to 11.

Here’s the direct link to the official notice.

The candidates applying for the course of

Application Fee

The applicants from General/ BC/ OBC are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to candidates from SC/ ST/ PwD category.

Steps to apply for the exam

Visit the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Online Portal of BCECE-2021” under Online Application Forms tab Click on “Apply Online” and register using email ID and mobile number Activate account, sign in and proceed with application Upload the required documents, pay the application fee and submit Take a print of the application for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for the exam.

The entrance exam is conducted for admissions to various institutions in the state of Bihar for undergraduate courses in Pharmacy, Paramedical, and others. The candidates must have completed the 12th class with either Physics-Chemistry-Maths or Physics-Chemistry-Biology as elective subjects to be eligible to appear for the examination.

The minimum age limit to apply for the courses is 17 years as on December 31, 2021.

Candidates are suggested to go through the prospectus carefully for details regarding application, counselling, eligibility, qualifications, exam pattern, exam syllabus and others.

Here’s the direct link to the prospectus.