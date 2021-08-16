The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the dates for the Central Universities – Common Entrance Test (CUCET) 2021. The official notification for CUCET 2021 has been released at the NTA website nta.nic.in.

NTA will conduct the CUCET 2021 on September 15, 16, 23, and 24 for admission to the Integrated/ Under-Graduate (UI) and Post-Graduation (PG) Programmes of 12 Central Universities for the academic session 2021-22. The exam will be held in a computer-based test (CBT) mode for a duration of 120 minutes in Objective Type comprising Multiple Choice Questions.

The online application process for CUCET 2021 has commenced at the website cucet.nta.nic.in and candidates can apply till September 1 (upto 11:50 pm). Applications can be corrected between September 3 and 4.

Candidates who desire to appear in CUCET 2021 shall read the detailed Information Bulletin hosted on the CUCET website and details of Programmes, Eligibility Criteria, Programme Structure etc. are available on the respective website of participating Universities.

Here’s NTA CUCET 2021 official notification.

Application fee

The online application fee for CUCET 2021 is Rs 800 for General/OBC/EWS applicants and Rs 350 SC/ST/Transgender applicants. The application fee must be paid by September 2.

CUCET 2021 Information Bulletin:

Undergraduate (UI)

Postgraduate (PG)

Steps to apply for NTA CUCET 2021:

Visit the official website cucet.nta.nic.in Click on registration link for CUCET 2021 Register and login to fill the application form Select the course, fill the online application, upload documents Pay the application fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for CUCET 2021.

The list of Universities participating in CUCET 2021 are:

Assam University, Silchar aus.ac.in

Central University of Andhra Pradesh cuap.ac.in

Central University of Gujarat gug.ac.in

Central University of Haryana cuh.ac.in

Central University of Jammu cujammu.ac.in

Central University of Jharkhand cuj.ac.in

Central University of Karnataka cuk.ac.in

Central University of Kerala cukerala.ac.in

Central University of Punjab cup.edu.in

Central University of Rajasthan curaj.ac.in

Central University of South Bihar cusb.ac.in

Central University of Tamil Nadu cutn.ac.in