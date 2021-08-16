The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the admit card for the WB Civil Services Main exam 2020. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website wbpsc.gov.in.

The WBCS Main 2020 is scheduled to be held at Kolkata on August 27, 28, 29 and 31. The WB Civil Service Preliminary exam was held on February 9, 2020, and the result was declared on September 16, 2020. Those 4690 qualified candidates are eligible to appear for the Main exam.

Candidates who clear the Main exam will appear for the final interview/personality test round.

Steps to download WBCS Main admit card:

Visit official website wbpsc.gov.in Go to ‘DOWNLOAD ADMIT-CARD (FOR WRITTEN/ SCREENING TEST)’ under ‘Candidate’s Corner’ section Click on the link for WBCS Main 2020 Login using enrollment no/first name and date of birth The admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

