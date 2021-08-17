The Dibrugarh University has announced it will release the online admission form for eight different undergraduate and postgraduate programmes tomorrow, August 18. Candidates can access the online admission link at the official website dibru.ac.in.

“This is for information of all concerned that the Online Application Portal for admission to the following academic programmes of Dibrugarh University for the session 2021-2022 shall be made live on 18-08-2021 in the University website,” said a notice on the official portal.

Dibrugarh University will start the online admission process for the following courses tomorrow:

Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) Bachelor of Pharmacy (B. Pharm.) Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA) B.A. in Performing Arts 5 year Integrated M.Sc. in Physics (I.M.Sc.) Master of Business Administration (MBA) (Full-Time) Master of Business Administration (MBA) (Part-Time) Master of Pharmacy (M. Pharm.)

Once the admission link is activated, the University will also release the Information Bulletin/Brochure for the given courses. Candidates will have to read the contents carefully to know about the eligibility criteria, admission process, seat availability, fee, etc.