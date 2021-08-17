The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has released the admit card for the WBJEE ANM and GNM-2021 exam. Registered candidates can download their admit card from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.

The WBJEE ANM and GNM-2021 exam will be held on August 22 (Sunday) in two shifts: 11.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.00 PM to 3.30 PM. The exam is being conducted for admission into ANM(R) and GNM courses for the academic session 2021-22 in various institutes in West Bengal.

Steps to download WBJEE ANM and GNM admit card:

Visit official website wbjeeb.nic.in Go to ‘ANM & GNM’ tab and click on the download admit card link

Enter application number and password/date of birth to login The WBJEE admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download WBJEE admit card.

Earlier this month, the result of the WBJEE 2021 was announced in which 99.5% candidates who took the test were declared qualified for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy and architecture in universities, government colleges, and self-financed institutes in West Bengal.