The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Detailed Option Form for candidates who qualified the JHT Exam 2020. Candidates can download the detailed option form from the official website ssc.nic.in.

The result of the SSC JHT 2020 or Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2020 Paper 2 was announced on July 14. A total of 1070 candidates cleared the Paper-2 exam, which was held on February 14.

Such candidates will now appear for the document verification round, for which they need to carry the filled-up detailed option form. The schedules for holding the DV will be made available on the websites of SSC’s regional offices separately. Candidates are advised to keep a regular track of all updates on the official website.

Here’s SSC JHT 2020 Detailed Option Form.