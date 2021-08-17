The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline to apply online for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination (AIAPGET) 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the exam on its official website aiapget.nta.ac.in till August 24 (5.00 PM). The earlier deadline was August 21.

AIAPGET 2021 will be held on September 18 in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for admission to Postgraduate AYUSH Courses for the academic session 2021-22. NTA will conduct the test on behalf of Ministry of AYUSH with the approval of the Ministry of Education.

The exam will be held for 2 hours in two shifts — from 10.00 AM to 12.00 Noon (Ayurveda) and from 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM (Homeopathy, Siddha, Unani).

Moreover, NTA has announced a change in the internship completion deadline. “The Ministry of AYUSH has extended the date of the internship completion towards determination of Eligibility for appearing in AIAPGET 2021 to 31 December, 2021,” the agency said in its notice.

Those candidates who have already submitted applications with fees can edit their internship completion date at the time of correction window, August 25-27.

Steps to register for NTA AIAPGET 2021:

Visit the official website aiapget.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on “ALL INDIA AYUSH POST GRADUATE ENTRANCE TEST 2021” Register and login to fill the application form Fill the online application with personal details Fill the online application with qualification details and upload the required documents Pay the application fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

