Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has commenced the online application process for the State Engineering Service Exam 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts of Assistant Engineer (AE) on CGPSC’s official website psc.cg.gov.in.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is September 15, 2021. The application correction window will open on September 16 (12.00 noon) and close on September 20, 2021.

The recruitment aims to fill up 83 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants must have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 30 years as on January 1, 2021. For candidates from Chhattisgarh, the upper age limit is 40 years.

Educational Qualification: The applicant should have done Civil/ Mechanics/ Electrical engineering from a recognised university.

Here’s the direct link to State Engineering Service Exam 2021 notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ST/OBC category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 300, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to other categories.

Steps to apply for the exam

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in Click on “Online Application” under Latest Tab Now click on “STATE ENGINEERING SERVIC EXAM-2021” Read the detailed advertisement and click on application link Register and login to the portal Fill up the details and pay the application fee Submit and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the examination, followed by interview round.

For more details, applicants are advised to visit the official website here.