The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the admit card today for the upcoming Joint Entrance Exam or JEE Main session 4. The admit card download link will be available at the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main session 4 exams are scheduled to be conducted on August 26, 27, 31 and September 1, 2, 2021. The exam will consist of B.E./B.Tech. (Paper-1) and B.Arch. (Paper2A) / B.Planning (Paper-2B).

The admit card will include the exam timing, centre and other details of the candidate.

Steps to download JEE Main admit card:

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Download JEE (Main) 2021 April (Session 4) Admit Card Paper-I (B.E/ B Tech) — Link I, II, II. Key in your application number, date of birth and security pin The JEE Main phase 4 admit card will appear on screen Download and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download JEE Main session 4 admit card.

Here’s JEE Main admit card notice.

About JEE Main 2021

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main comprises of two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments, as well as an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.

This year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, JEE Main is being conducted in multiple sessions. The results of first, second and third sessions are already out.

Moreover, in the new paper pattern, there will be no negative marking in the 15 alternative questions. The candidates have to attempt 75 questions out of 90, or 25 questions out of 30 in each section of Chemistry, Physics and Maths.