The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced the dates for the Homoeopathic Medical Officer exam and Ayurvedic Medical Officer exam 2021. Candidates can check the exam notices at the official website opsc.gov.in.

The OPSC HMO and AMO exams 221 will be held on September 19. The written exams will be held in two sessions: Paper 1 from 10.00 AM to 11.30 PM and Paper 2 from 2.00 PM to 3.30 PM.

The admit cards will likely be released in the second week of September at the official website. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the portal for updates.

The OPSC recruitment drive is being held to fill up 356 vacancies, of which, 186 vacancies are for the post of Homoeopathic Medical Officer and 170 for Ayurvedic Medical Officer. Online applications were invited in the months of May and June this year.

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Career Marking and Written Test to be conducted in Cuttack/ Bhubaneshwar.