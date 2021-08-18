The University of Calicut has declared the results of the semester exam for various undergraduate and postgraduate exams. Students can check their results online at the University’s result portal results.uoc.ac.in. To access results, candidates will have to use their register/roll number to login.

The Calicut University semester exams for UG and PG courses were held in the months of June and July.

Steps to check Calicut University results 2021: