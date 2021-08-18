The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit card for 2017 Block Social Security Officer Main exam. Registered candidates et to appear for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The OSSC BSSO Main exam is scheduled to be held on August 25 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM. The reporting time is 8.30 AM. The exam will be held through Computer Based Requirement Examination (CBRE) mode at different centres in Bhubaneshwar.

Candidates will have provide their login credentials including application number and date of birth to access admit cards.

“Protocol of Covid-19 like use of sanitizer, social distancing, wear 3 layer of mask must be adhered to during examination,” read the OSSC exam notice.

Steps to download OSSC BSSO Main admit card:

Visit official website ossc.gov.in Click on the download admission letter link for BSSO Main exam 2017 Enter registration number and date of birth to login The OSSC admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download OSSC BSSO Main admit card.

Earlier in January, the Commission had released the BSSO Prelims result. The Preliminary exam was conducted on November 24, 2019. Qualified candidates will now appear for the Main exam.