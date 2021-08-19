Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the interview result for the posts of Pediatrician and Anesthetists. Candidates who have appeared for the interview can check and download the result from Commission’s official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

A total of 181 candidates have been shortlisted for the post of Pediatrician and 114 for the post of Anesthetist. The interview was conducted from July 26 to 30 and August 2 to 4 in two shifts — 10.00 AM and 2.00 PM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 1190 vacancies, of which 600 vacancies for the post of Pediatrician and 590 for Anesthetist. However, due to non-availability of eligible candidates, 419 posts of Pediatrician and 476 posts of Anesthetist remain vacant. Fresh recruitment will be done for the remaining posts.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on “RESULT OF ADVT. NO.1/2021-2022, MEDICAL AND HEALTH SERVICE DEPARTMENT U.P. (ALLOPATHY)/ MEDICAL OFFICER (GRADE-II) PEDIATRICIAN, S-08/03” or “RESULT OF ADVT. NO.1/2021-2022, MEDICAL AND HEALTH SERVICE DEPARTMENT U.P. (ALLOPATHY)/MEDICAL OFFICER (GRADE-II) ANESTHETIST, S-08/02” The results will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, the Commission has invited online applications for recruitment to various posts of Assistant Engineer, Manager, Chief Fire Operator and others. The last date to pay the application fee and submit the application form is September 10 and 13, respectively. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 281 vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.