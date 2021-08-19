The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has declared the WBJEE 2021 round 1 seat allotment result today, August 19. Candidates can check the seat allotment result by logging in to the official portal wbjeeb.nic.in using their roll number, password and security pin.

If satisfied, candidates will have to pay seat acceptance fee and report to the institution for admission after document verification from August 19 to 24, except August 20 as the holiday for Muharram has been declared on Friday, August 20, reads the notification.

Steps to check the result

Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in On the homepage, click on “View Seat Allotment Result Round No 1 and Pay Seat Acceptance Fee” Key in your WBJEE roll number, password, and security pin Submit and check the result Download the result for future reference

The WBJEE 2021 was held on July 17 (Saturday) in an offline OMR-based mode for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy and architecture in universities, government colleges, and self-financed institutes in West Bengal.

A total of 65,170 students had appeared for the exam, of which 64,850 (99.5%) students have passed the examination, reports NDTV.

