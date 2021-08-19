The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will release the Odisha Civil Service Prelims exam 2020 and Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) Main exam 2020 admit card today, August 19. Once released, the candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the OPSC official website opsc.gov.in.

The Odisha Civil Service Prelims exam 2020 has been scheduled to be conducted on August 27 in two shifts — Paper I from 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and Paper II from 1.30 PM to 3.30 PM. The exam will be held in five zones: Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Sambalpur, according to the timetable.

The Commission will conduct the AEE Civil Main exam 2020 on August 24 in a computer-based mode. The exam will be held for 2,742 candidates who cleared the preliminary exam held in November last year.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in Click on the admit card download link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

The Commission aims to fill up 392 vacancies through the Odisha Civil Services Examination, 2020 and 210 vacancies of Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) under the state Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.