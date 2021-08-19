The Indian Air Force (IAF) will release the admit cards tomorrow for the upcoming Air Force Common Admission Test or AFCAT 02/2021. The exam will be held to recruit commissioned officers in flying and ground duties for both technical and non-technical posts at IAF.

The IAF AFCAT 02/2021 admit cards will be available for download after 11.00 AM, August 20 at the official website afcat.cdac.in, according to a notice. The AFCAT exam will be conducted on August 28, 29 and 30 in two shifts: 9.45 to 11.45 AM and 2.45 to 4.45 PM.

“Admit Card for AFCAT 02/2021 is available for download through Candidate Login from 20 August 2021 (11: 00 AM) onward. Please verify the details specifically Name, DoB, Gender, Photograph, Signature etc. and read complete instructions which are to be strictly adhered to,” the notice said.

Candidates will have to carry a printed copy of the AFCAT admit card along with mandatory documents to the exam centre as per the scheduled date and time, as given in the admit card.

About IAF AFCAT

Online applications for AFCAT 02/2021 were invited in June for the courses commencing in July 2022 for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Flying Branch and Permanent Commission (PC) and Short Service Commission (SSC) in Ground Duty (Technical and NonTechnical) Branches.

AFCAT is conducted at various centers across India twice a year in February and August. Around 300 vacancies of various posts have been notified.

The online examination will consist of objective-type questions and will be in English only for both AFCAT and Engineering Knowledge Test or EKT. There will be negative marking for every incorrect answer.