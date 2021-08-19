The Indian Air Force has released the merit list of AFCAT 2020 for candidates set to join the July 2021 course at Air Force Academy, Dundigal. Candidates can check and download the AFCAT merit list at the official website afcat.cdac.in.

The July 2021 course at AFA Dundigal would commence from September 13. The reporting date for all candidates featuring in the merit list is from September 5 to 7. Reception counter would be set up at Hyderabad Airport and Secunderabad Railway Station for the candidates, IAF said in its notice.

Here’s IAF AFCAT merit list July 2021.

“Those Candidates whose name figures in the Selection List and who have cleared Medical Examination would be issued Call Letters. Call Letters would be dispatched by Speed Post / Scanned copy through E-Mail to the address/E-mail ID available on record. Instruction Booklet with format of various forms is available for download at the Air Force career website,” the IAF notice said.

Moreover, the date and time of reporting at AFA are given in the call letters. Candidates who are in possession of ‘Signed Joining Instructions’ are to report at Reception Cell located on Platform No.10 of Secunderabad Railway Station/ Airport between 9.00 AM to 6.00 PM between September 5 and 7.

They should be in possession of negative RT PCR report for test conducted within 72 hours prior to reporting. “Late Reporting by candidates will NOT be accepted under any circumstances,” the notice further said.

IAF has also asked candidates to read the ‘Joining Instructions Booklet Jul 2021 Course’ available on the AFCAT website and at the direct link here.