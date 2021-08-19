The Punjab State Cooperative Bank Limited (PSCB) has released the revised examination schedule for various posts of Sr Manager, Manager, IT Officer and others. Registered candidates can check the schedule on PSCB’s official website pscb.in.

As per the revised schedule, the examination will be held on August 28 and 29. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on August 13 and 14.

“Further details, such as issue of roll numbers, examination centers etc. shall be displayed in due course of time,” reads the official notification.

Exam Schedule NAME OF POST DATE Sr. Manager August 28 Information Technology Officer August 28 Steno Typist August 28 Manager August 29 CDEO August 29

The recruitment drive aims to fill 856 vacancies, of which, 40 vacancies are for the post of Senior Manager, 60 for Manager, 7 for Information Technology Officer, 739 for Clerk-cum Data Entry Operator, and 10 for Steno-typist.

Selection Process

Selection will be done on the basis of written test. There shall be no interview. The shortlisted candidates for the post of Steno-Typist will have to appear for Punjabi and English Shorthand skill test in addition to written test. The skill test will be a qualifying test only.

