The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the admit card and schedule for the Haryana Police Male Constable in Commando Wing recruitment 2021 PST/PMT. Candidates can download their admit cards at the official website hssc.gov.in.

As per the schedule, HSSC will conduct the Commando PMT/ PST against Advt No 2/2021, Cat. No. 01 from August 21 to 26. The venue of the exam is Parade Ground, Sector-5, Panchkula (Entry from Gate No. 2).

The exam will be held in 3 shifts with a reporting time of 6.00 AM, 9.00 AM and 12 noon. The exam will consist of PMT (Height & Chest) and PST (High Jumps & Chin-ups).

The roll number-wise list of candidates with the date and shift of the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Physical Screening Test (PST) is available on the HSSC website.

The admit cards can be downloaded from the following URL: http://adv22021.hryssc.in/StaticPages/HomePage.aspx

Here’s Haryana Police Commando PMT/PST schedule.

Steps to download HSSC Commando admit card 2021: