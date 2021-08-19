The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has announced the result of the Junior Clerk-2016 computer skill test. Candidates who took the test can check the result at the official website ossc.gov.in.

The OSSC Junior Clerk Skill Test was held on July 26. A total of 702 candidates, who cleared the Junior Clerk main written exam in 2020, were eligible to appear for the skill test.

As per the merit list, 232 candidates have qualified the skill test. The roll numbers of the successful candidates are mentioned in the merit list. Such candidates will now appear for the document verification round whose date and venue will be announced later.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the OSSC official website for further updates.

Steps to check OSSC Junior Clerk result: