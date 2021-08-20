The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the exam calendar for various posts to be held in the month of September 2021. The exam calendar can be accessed at the official website hpsc.gov.in.

HPSC will conduct the computer-based recruitment tests on September 14 (Tuesday) for 11 different posts. Information regarding exam venue and downloading of admit cards will be made available on the Commission’s website in due course.

HPSC exam timetable Post Advt Number Timing Senior Manager (Estate) 1 (10) of 2018 8.30 to 10.30 AM Deputy Director (Projects) (Group A) 2 (1) of 2019 8.30 to 10.30 AM Deputy Director of Agriculture and equivalent 5 (xi) of 2018 8.30 to 10.30 AM Asst Statistician/ Statistical Officer/ Agriculture Statistical Officer/ Field Officer (Statistics)/ Asst Statistical Officer/ Research Officer (Statistics) class 2 5 (viii) of 2018 8.30 to 10.30 AM Manager (Utility) 1 (8) of 2018

12.30 to 2.30 PM Deputy Director (Statistics) 3 (1) of 2019 12.30 to 2.30 PM Manager (Estate) 1 (3) of 2018 12.30 to 2.30 PM Asst Agriculture Engineer (class 2) 5 (xi) of 2018 12.30 to 2.30 PM Manager (P&A) 1 (6) of 2018 4.30 to 6.30 PM Deputy Director (Industrial Promotion) 2 (2) of 2019 4.30 to 6.30 PM Asst Engineer (Agriculture) 5 (1) of 2019 4.30 to 6.30 PM

